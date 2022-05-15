Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €19.44 ($20.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($32.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.41.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

