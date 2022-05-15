Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WAFU stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

