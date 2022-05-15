Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.75

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and traded as low as $35.90. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 111,855 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

