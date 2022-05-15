Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,642 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $205,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 5,781,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,133. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

