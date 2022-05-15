WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WalkMe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.09. 222,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,979. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

