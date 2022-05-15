Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Meridian Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

