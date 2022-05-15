Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 1st

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of WMG opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 421.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 81,490 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

