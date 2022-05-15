Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.93. 1,429,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,323. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

