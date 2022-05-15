Wejo Group (WEJO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Wejo Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wejo Group (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
