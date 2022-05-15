Wejo Group (WEJO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Wejo Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEJO. Zacks Investment Research raised Wejo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

