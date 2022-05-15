Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. 21,253,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,452,716. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

