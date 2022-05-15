Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.44.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

