Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 1,567,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,834. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

