Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 3,725 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Moderna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4,382.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. 6,491,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,126 shares of company stock worth $46,000,674. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.