Wing Achieves Market Cap of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00498914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037722 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.87 or 1.87967305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

