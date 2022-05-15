WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

