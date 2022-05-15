WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,315 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

