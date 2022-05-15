WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 23,529 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

OGN stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

