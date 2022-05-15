WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nevro were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 524,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.