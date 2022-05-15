WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $685,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

