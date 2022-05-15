WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 12,910 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,514,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,936,000 after purchasing an additional 630,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,085,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PG&E by 37.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,297,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCG opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.