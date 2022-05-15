WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $207.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

