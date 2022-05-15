WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $661,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $225,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

THS opened at $38.81 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

