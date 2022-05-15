Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $442.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the highest is $450.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $408.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. 287,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,397. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

