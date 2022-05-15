Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WIT. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.15 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Wipro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

