Woodward, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Woodward has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of WWD opened at $99.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a 52-week low of $95.72 and a 52-week high of $129.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

