Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE WDAY opened at $182.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.61. Workday has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.