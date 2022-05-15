Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 in the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 202.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 160,690 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.