Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 3.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workiva worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $93,153,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Workiva by 77.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,681,000 after buying an additional 253,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth $28,722,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 597,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,920,000 after buying an additional 117,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 509,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.