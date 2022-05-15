World Token Trading Down 56.2% Over Last 7 Days (WORLD)

World Token (WORLD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $269,221.50 and approximately $121.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00497014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.37 or 1.89257196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

