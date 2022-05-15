Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $563.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $296.72 or 0.00991984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,058,683 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

