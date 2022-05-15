Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

