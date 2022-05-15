X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $8.50

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.20 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

