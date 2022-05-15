XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Lowered to $75.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get XPEL alerts:

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.03. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,412,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $1,183,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,030 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.