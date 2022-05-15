Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 73,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

