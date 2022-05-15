Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XTNT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 119,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,497. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

