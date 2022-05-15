Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.91. 911,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

