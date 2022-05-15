Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xylem’s first-quarter 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, while revenues beat the same by 3.7%. The company is well-poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's effective pricing actions and shareholder-friendly policies raise its appeal. For 2022, the company anticipates total revenues of $5.25-$5.35 billion, with organic sales growth of 4-6%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.40-$2.70, reflecting changes of (3.5%)-8% from the previous year. Supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips) are expected to continue affecting 2022 results, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.90.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

