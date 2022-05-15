YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $65,668.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00522943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036843 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,865.39 or 1.98731675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008513 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars.

