Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 288,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,946. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.18. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,443. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

