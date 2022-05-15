Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will announce $342.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.30 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $427.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

