Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.60. GXO Logistics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 570%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

GXO stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. 942,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

