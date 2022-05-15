Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $365.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $369.60 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $279.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.24, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
