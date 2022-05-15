Zacks: Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.28). Alignment Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

In related news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,362,000 after buying an additional 50,997 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 971,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 334,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.54. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

