Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.82. 135,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $906.20 million, a PE ratio of 371.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

