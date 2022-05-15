Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOGGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.82. 135,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $906.20 million, a PE ratio of 371.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.