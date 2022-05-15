Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. 467,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,873. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

