Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) to report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. 467,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,873. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.