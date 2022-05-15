Zacks: Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. AXIS Capital reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 728,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

