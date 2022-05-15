Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.35 billion and the highest is $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962,866. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

