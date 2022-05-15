Zacks: Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.17 Million

Equities analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $73.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.91 million. PLAYSTUDIOS reported sales of $70.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $309.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $316.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.19 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $356.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.99 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 192,800 shares of company stock worth $914,769 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

