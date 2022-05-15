Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) will report $17.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $78.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 246,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,467. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

