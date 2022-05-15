Zacks: Analysts Expect Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.14. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weber by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Weber by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Weber has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

